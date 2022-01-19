Eddie Hearn refuses to rule out Tyson Fury facing Oleksandr Usyk next and Anthony Joshua stepping aside because of a ‘lot of money’.

TYSON FURY is in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title fight, but that would mean Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte would have to forego their mega-money purse promises.

After schooling him for the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts in September, AJ, 32, activated his rematch clause.

And Brixton Body Snatcher Whyte, 33, has been the mandatory challenger for the Gypsy King’s WBC title for a long time.

However, the undefeated Morecambe giant and his southpaw counterpart are planning a trip to the Middle East to compete for all four major belts as well as a desert windfall.

The number of moving parts and huge sums of money required to persuade the two Londoners to wait their turn for world title cracks make the coup improbable.

And the meticulous planning required to determine whether two-time former champion Joshua or frustrated challenger Whyte would get their shot first appears to be nearly impossible.

However, Eddie Hearn, Joshua and Whyte’s shared promoter, confirms that the complicated cogs are slowly turning in order to complete the multifaceted deal.

“We’re still working toward Joshua vs. Usyk in a London stadium in April, and Fury vs. Whyte,” the Matchroom boss said.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“However, there are still those who would pay a lot of money to see Fury vs Usyk in an undisputed bout.”

“There’s a chance it could happen if there’s a lot of money in the pot and a plan in place to make all the fighters happy, but the issue is time.”

“For that fight to happen, a lot of things have to happen.

These discussions began a month ago, but they are extremely complicated.”

It would be difficult to determine the order of the queue to face the winner of Fury vs Usyk.

As would ensuring that the newly crowned undisputed king did not retire at the top of the division and scatter all of the belts.

Even if Saudi Arabia or Dubai can come up with the tens of millions of dollars required to pay Joshua and Whyte to step down, it will take meticulous contracting and military planning to pull it off.

With the already postponed Fury vs Whyte purse bid set to take place on Friday – and most likely be postponed again – Hearn admits that time is another formidable foe.

“It’s not just about fighter compensation,” he explained.

“It’s all about the plan.”

“We’d like Joshua and Dillian to be satisfied with everything…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.