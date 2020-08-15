Eddie Hearn rips into Povetkin for his ‘rascal clobber’ as team arrives in UK for Whyte fight wearing hilarious outfits

EDDIE HEARN couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Alexander Povetkin after the Russian and his team touched down in the UK wearing hilarious matching outfits.

The heavyweight is to fight Dillian Whyte for the WBC Diamond belt next Saturday.

Rascal clobber but bang up for a tear up – Team Povetkin touch down in London ahead of next Saturdays huge fight 🇷🇺 #WhytePovetkin #FightCamp @skysportsboxing @dazn_usa pic.twitter.com/slcKCi1glN

Upon his arrival, a picture was shared of Povetkin and his team all wearing tartan tracksuits.

The outfits were topped off with flat caps.

Whyte’s promoter Hearn labelled the look “rascal clobber”.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, he said: “Rascal clobber but bang up for a tear up – Team Povetkin touch down in London ahead of next Saturdays huge fight.”

Fans also found the look hilarious, with one saying: “Diabolical that. Not seen a team outfit as bad as that since the Liverpool cream suits.”

Another said: “They look menacing yet ridiculous at the same time. An impressive achievement.”

One more added: “That’s the most ridiculous looking bunch of human beings I’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t tell them that.”

Whyte and Povetkin face off at the Matchroom Fight Camp set up in the grounds of Matchroom’s Brentwood HQ.

It was revealed earlier this week that the prestigious WBC Diamond belt would be on the line.

Speaking to Sky Sports, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said: “I’m very excited about it

“I believe that this fight has all the merits for the WBC to award the prestigious ‘Diamond’ belt.

“Both are sensational fighters. Povetkin and Whyte are former ‘Silver’ champions of the WBC.

“They have been training in extreme circumstances and they are very professional.

“The WBC is delighted to be part of the fight as the WBC ‘interim’ championship and also to award the ‘Diamond’ belt, which is a special trophy to recognise this great bout.”