Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s next fight could be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua’s defence of his world heavyweight titles will ‘almost certainly’ be in the UK against Kubrat Pulev, according to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, the British unified champion, has been given more time for talks with Pulev over the terms of the fight and where it will take place.

Hearn believes Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium is a possibility as well as Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

A date also needs to be set with May or June said to be the most attractive months to host the fight.

Hearn gave an update on the fight to Sky Sports: ‘It’s close and if it was proving difficult to make, we would go into purse bids now at this stage, or they would order it.

‘We spoke to the camps and they basically said we need another two weeks and we’ll have it finalised.

‘Almost certainly that will be AJ’s next fight and almost certainly in the UK.

‘The main issue we have is Pulev wants to make as much money for that fight as he can.

‘There isn’t as much money for that fight in the UK as there is elsewhere, but AJ has given me the instruction that I boxed in New York, I boxed in Saudi. I would like to do this one in the UK.

‘Spurs, Emirates, Cardiff, Twickenham, everywhere is in play, but most likely end of May, early June. Joshua-Pulev in the UK.’