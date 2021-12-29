Eddie Hearn should fight Dereck Chisora for Deontay Wilder’s return to the ring after Tyson Fury’s loss, according to Deontay Wilder.

Eddie Hearn has urged Deontay Wilder to fight Dereck Chisora.

Hearn believes a fight with Chisora would be the ideal comeback for the Bronze Bomber, who hasn’t fought since losing to Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight.

Chisora, 38, lost on points to Joseph Parker earlier this month, but Hearn still has faith in the Brit.

“Deontay Wilder, we want to see you back in the ring,” the Matchroom promoter said.

“I’ve got the perfect guy for you – Dereck Chisora,” says the narrator.

“Come on, he’s getting on in years, and he’s coming off three losses in a row now.”

“Deontay Wilder has an easy comeback fight.

“Dereck is all set.”

Del Boy isn’t ready to call it quits yet, despite losing his last three fights.

Even though the Essex-based promoter tried to entice Wilder with the promise of an ‘easy fight,’ he believes Chisora has a chance.

“All Chisora’s losses have come at elite level, and Wilder is elite level,” Hearn said after Chisora’s fight with Parker.

“Listen, Chisora has the ability to defeat Wilder.

If he makes a big shot at him…

“I tell you what, if that fight goes longer than four rounds, Chisora will win.”

“But he has to get past four rounds, and that’s going to be extremely dangerous against someone like Wilder who punches so hard.”

