Eddie Hearn slams Mairis Briedis for getting a Jake Paul tattoo, while promoter Lawrence Okolie urges fans to “fight Lawrence Okolie.”

EDDIE HEARN has slammed Mairis Briedis for getting a Jake Paul tattoo, calling him “embarrassing.”

The ink perplexed the Matchroom promoter, who advised the cruiserweight to ‘get real’ and face Lawrence Okolie.

Briedis, 36, is a three-time world champion and the IBF 200-pound champion.

He has a professional record of 28-1 and now wants to fight YouTuber Paul in a money-making bout.

In order to do so, he was willing to tattoo his body.

The seasoned fighter flaunted a new tattoo of Paul’s name.

‘Jake’s Bad Karma’ is written on it, and it runs down his left thigh.

Hearn, on the other hand, was unimpressed.

“Briedis is walking around like an, I mean, what is Briedis doing?” exclaimed the promoter.

“Briedis is a pain in the neck.

“He’s getting Jake Paul tattoos on his leg and challenging him to a fight.”

What exactly is he up to?

“Against Lawrence Okolie, he’s got a unification going.”

He has a mandatory, I’m aware.

“I mean, he’s a complete jerk.”

By the way, he’s a great fighter, a genius fighter.

“However, a world champion cruiserweight naming Jake Paul and getting a tattoo that reads Karma Jake….

“What does it matter if the tattoo is genuine or not?”

“I also enjoy Mairis Briedis.”

“He’s a fantastic fighter, but come on, mate, get real and fight Lawrence Okolie.”

Briedis hasn’t been shy about calling out the Problem Child in the past.

His agent, Kaller Sauerland, offered Paul, 24, a shot at his client’s belts back in May.

“Hey Jake Paul – happy to arrange you taking a shot at Mairis Briedis’ belts, only condition is you have to leave boxing if you lose… Deal?” he wrote on Twitter.

After having to pull out of their scheduled fight last month due to injury, Tommy Fury is still determined to be Paul’s next opponent.

Paul, on the other hand, has hinted at a move to MMA by posting a video of himself practicing leg kicks while tagging Bellator and PFL.

