Eddie Hearn’s wishlist for 2022 includes a fight between Jake Paul, Conor McGregor, and Deontay Wilder against Derek Chisora.

Eddie Hearn’s wishlist for 2022 includes a fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder against Derek Chisora.

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora are on EDDIE HEARN’s boxing wish list for 2022.

Some of the biggest fights in 2021 will be staged by the promoter, including Anthony Joshua, 32, and Canelo Alvarez, 31.

When boxing returns next year, he’ll almost certainly want to pick up where he left off.

Hearn, like the rest of us, is a big fan of the sport and hopes to see boxers from outside his stable in big fights.

YouTuber Paul, 24, and ex-UFC champion McGregor, 33, are two mega-stars outside his Matchroom Boxing banner.

And he believes that Irishman McGregor is the one he wants to see for Paul, whose professional debut was promoted by Hearn.

“Conor McGregor is the fight to make for Jake Paul personally,” he said on DAZN.

“This is a mega-fight and a really good fight as well; we’ve got to get the catchweight right in the middle, despite the fact that Conor McGregor appears to be huge right now.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Conor McGregor is a legend, and Jake Paul is a content legend – but putting in the work was a lot of fun.”

“I’d like to see Jake Paul take on Conor McGregor, so let’s make it happen – it’s not at the top of my Christmas cheer list here on DAZN, but it’ll be a little bit of fun for the holidays.”

Former WBC champion Wilder, 36, and British veteran Chisora, 38, round out the list.

Tyson Fury, 33, knocked out Wilder in round 11 of their epic trilogy bout.

Meanwhile, Chisora was defeated by Joseph Parker, 29, in an exciting rematch.

Despite his third loss in a row, Hearn is hoping to entice Wilder back into a rematch with Chisora.

“We want to see you back in the ring, Deontay Wilder,” he stated.

Dereck Chisora is the perfect match for you.

“Come on, he’s getting on in years, and he’s coming off three straight losses.”

Deontay Wilder has an easy comeback fight.

Dereck is all set.”