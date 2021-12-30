Eddie Hearn’s wishlist for 2022 includes Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora.

EDDIE HEARN has revealed his big fight wishlist for 2022, which includes fights between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor, as well as Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora.

Some of the biggest events in 2021 will be staged by the promoter, which will feature stars like Anthony Joshua, 32, and Canelo Alvarez, 31.

When boxing returns next year, he’ll almost certainly want to pick up where he left off.

Hearn, like the rest of us, is a big fan of the sport and hopes to see boxers from outside his stable in big fights.

YouTuber Paul, 24, and ex-UFC champion McGregor, 33, are two megastars outside of his Matchroom Boxing banner.

And he believes Paul, whose professional debut was promoted by Hearn, should face Irishman McGregor.

“The fight to make for Jake Paul personally is Conor McGregor,” he said on DAZN.

“This is a mega-fight and a really good fight as well; we need to get the catchweight right in the middle, despite the fact that Conor McGregor appears to be huge right now.”

“Conor McGregor is a legend, and Jake Paul is a content legend – but putting in the work was a blast.”

“I want to see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor, so let’s make it happen – it’s not at the top of my Christmas cheer list here on DAZN, but it’s a little bit of fun for the holidays.”

Former WBC champion Wilder, 36, and British veteran Chisora, 38, round out the list.

Tyson Fury, 33, recently knocked out Wilder in round 11 of their epic trilogy bout.

Meanwhile, Chisora was defeated by Joseph Parker, 29, in an exciting rematch.

Despite his third consecutive loss, Hearn is hoping to persuade Wilder to fight Chisora again.

“We want to see Deontay Wilder back in the ring,” he said.

Dereck Chisora is the perfect match for you.

“Come on, he’s getting on in years, and he’s coming off three losses in a row.”

Deontay Wilder has an easy comeback fight.

Dereck is all set.”