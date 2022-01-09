Eddie Howe begs Newcastle owners to deliver new signings in the transfer window after Callum Wilson is ruled out for two months.

EDDIE HOWE has pleaded with Newcastle’s Saudi owners to bring in more players after Callum Wilson’s two-month suspension was confirmed.

With the £12 million signing of full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday, the relegation-threatened club bolstered their survival bid.

Howe’s main transfer goal remains defense, but Wilson’s injury has forced him to look for attacking reinforcements.

On December 27, Newcastle’s leading scorer, 29, suffered a calf tear against Manchester United.

And, following their FA Cup shock 1-0 home loss to Cambridge, manager Howe confirmed the extent of the damage yesterday.

“He underwent a scan,” he explained.

I believe he will be out for eight weeks.

“[More signings] is something we’d like to do.]”

“At this point, new signings would instill new confidence in the team.

So, keep your fingers crossed.”

Newcastle have been linked with a number of strikers, with Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being the most high-profile target.

Arsenal are thought to be keen on removing the star’s £350,000-a-week salary from their wage bill following his spat with manager Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle could afford to try to bring him to the North East because of their Saudi-backed transfer fund.

They’ve also been linked with Anthony Martial of Manchester United, but it appears that they’ll have to look elsewhere now.

On Saturday, it was reported that Martial has ‘no interest’ in joining the Magpies.

It even claims that the star’refused to sign’ for the Magpies after they made a £30 million offer for him.

