Eddie Howe must devise a system to get the best out of Allan Saint-Maximin if Newcastle is to have a future.

Eddie Howe’s ability to get the best out of Allan Saint-Maximin will determine his future at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United are looking for the right formula to get them out of relegation trouble as they prepare for their post-Christmas clash with Manchester United.

Allan Saint-Maximin has recently released his first board game.

The Newcastle winger spent two years developing Helios, a card game based on the Greek god of the sun in which players guess suits or gods to gain more powers to use against their opponents.

After the limited run of 100, an app will be released in the new year.

Nothing should surprise you about a man who gives away £2,000 watches to fans and has an IQ of 145, which is on the cusp of genius, and the fact that Saint-Maximin has his own game will come as no surprise to black-and-white observers who have seen him play by his own rules on Tyneside on numerous occasions.

It has frequently saved Newcastle’s bacon, with key cameos in last year’s relegation battle saving Steve Bruce’s bacon and paving the way for the Saudi takeover, which gives Newcastle hope.

Eddie Howe’s task now is to solve the puzzle of integrating Saint-Maximin into a team capable of defending with the concentration required to escape the survival battle.

He was dropped for Newcastle’s match against Manchester City at St James’ Park.

That followed a mercurial performance at Anfield, where he was the only Magpie to trouble Liverpool but was undone by poor decision-making.

Callum Wilson’s recent admission in an interview that he didn’t know when Saint-Maximin would cross the ball alluded to the problem Howe is trying to solve: how to integrate his best player into a system that maximizes the team’s potential.

Training on the ground will be beneficial.

“One of the ways we work is by attacking with relationships,” Howe explained.

“You can’t attack as a group.

That isn’t nearly as effective as attacking in a group.

“The only way to build those relationships is through repetition of training and attacking as a team with everyone knowing what you’re going to do.”

“We’ve begun that work, and it’s ongoing.”

“I’ve seen some good things in training, probably not as much as we’d like in games, but it’s possible.”

