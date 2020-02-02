Eddie Howe reveals interest in Josh King as Manchester United eye shock move for Bournemouth striker

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe refused to bat away speculation linking Josh King with Manchester United as the club brace themselves for an improved offer.

But Sportsmail now understands the Old Trafford club have informed Bournemouth that they will pursue other targets with time rapidly running out on deadline day.

It is believed that the initial offer was in the region of £20million and was dismissed out of hand, with the Cherries believing the bid was a ‘joke’ for a player with his Premier League experience and quality.

It is believed that Bournemouth would have wanted a fee more in the region of £40m, with United well off that valuation.

United wanted King to bolster their forward line but have been rebuffed in their initial efforts to sign the Cherries forward.

Howe is also mindful of the fact that losing King will leave him with just three strikers – Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Sam Surridge – in their battle against relegation in the top flight this season.

King, 28, played for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester United’s reserves between 2009-11 and is still admired by the Old Trafford boss.

And speaking about the player’s future, Bournemouth boss Howe admitted that interest has arisen for his prized asset with the clock ticking down.

‘It’s a difficult one for me to comment too much on,’ he said in his press conference on Friday, previewing the Cherries’ Premier League clash at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

‘I’m not going to deny anything you’ve read. But I don’t want to talk to much about it as there’s still a day to go.

‘Who knows what’s going to happen between now and the deadline closing.’

King’s former club, Blackburn Rovers, would expect to make some money from any transfer after negotiating a sell-on clause when the striker left for Bournemouth in 2015.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, was also asked about the speculation in his own press conference but insisted that it’s unlikely United will make any more signings before the transfer window closes.

United want to strengthen in attack after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave last summer and failing in their bid to sign Erling Haaland this month.

Haaland’s Norwegian team-mate King is well known to Solskjaer having played under him for United reserves a decade ago, but a deal still seems some way off.

‘I don’t think we’ll do any more business, no,’ said Solskjaer after Bruno Fernandes arrived from Sporting Lisbon this week. ‘I don’t think anything is going to happen.

‘Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. Sometimes I say I’m happy with a player and he gets a different message so I don’t want to help or make speculation grow more and more today. I expect nothing to happen but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.’

Asked about his comments that United need a striker who will ‘break a nose or toe’ for the cause, Solskjaer added: ‘They (Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford) can break their noses as well, no worries about that. January has always been difficult and it’s not just something you do like that.

‘I’m happy with the ones we have got. With Bruno coming in that was a big thing for me. He can play in a different way.’

Howe was full of praise for King when speaking about his player on deadline day, adding: ‘Josh is much valued and loved by us and obviously another club has seen how good he is so let’s wait and see.

‘He’s a massive part of our team and has been for a long period of time. He brings unique pace and strength coupled with really good technique and an eye for goal. He can also play a number of positions for us – making his versatility key.

‘We’ve missed him since he’s been injured so we’ll be very reluctant to lose him, speaking as the manager.

‘The difficulty from our perspective is at how late [the interest]is in the window.’