Eddie Jones needs to stop talking and start acting if England is to get back on track for the Six Nations in 2022.

Eddie Jones needs to stop talking and start acting if England is to get back on track in the Six Nations in 2022.

England had another day to forget at Murrayfield, with the baffling removal of Marcus Smith and a series of game-changing errors.

England has started the Six Nations with a flop for the third year in a row.

France in Paris in 2020, Scotland at Twickenham last year, and now Scotland in Edinburgh: an uncomfortably familiar feeling for Eddie Jones and his team.

The Grand Slam may still be won, but Jones was left explaining why a team trailing only South Africa and New Zealand in the world rankings made game-changing errors and is now playing catch-up in the annual rivalry with their nearer neighbors.

In terms of development, Jones claimed that Scotland was two years ahead of England.

“However, in the next six months, that could change dramatically,” the head coach said.

For many English fans, the next six weeks are more important, beginning on Sunday with Italy in Rome, followed by Wales and Ireland at Twickenham before the Six Nations concludes in France on March 19th.

Jones has a habit of saying too much and not enough at the same time.

Without the injured Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, and Anthony Watson, he looked to a new-look threequarter line and back five of the pack for versatility and adaptability in a match that has now produced five tries in three years.

The inevitable hiccups in communication were compounded by glaring execution errors as England managed only six points from a territorially dominant first half before succumbing to a slew of misfortunes in the second.

Marcus Smith had some nice touches at fly-half, including a nice try off a line-out maul to help build a 17-10 lead, but he was subbed off after 63 minutes.

Smith had a couple of shaky moments, with a touch kick that was too short and a big penalty to touch that was overcooked.

But he wasn’t the only one.

Jones, who has written extensively about his plans and regrets in two books over the last three years, was asked the obvious question.

“Marcus has made tremendous progress,” Jones said.

So why was he hauled off? Jones would only say, “I felt George Ford could lift the game.”

