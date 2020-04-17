Eddie Jones predicts ’60 per cent’ of squad is going to be different from Japan 

Eddie Jones has warned his England squad to expect major surgery at the next World Cup.

Jones’ side reached the final of the Rugby World Cup last summer where they lost to South Africa.

The England head coach told The Sun: ‘I don’t think this group can have another World Cup in them.

‘While there will be core members of the team who will be able to continue to the next World Cup, there will be a new influx of members coming in.

‘If you look at the squad this year, we have changed it by 20 per cent.

‘There will be another 20 per cent change in the second year and another 20 per cent in the third year.

‘By the time we get to the World Cup it could be 40 per cent of the squad from the 2019 World Cup and 60 per cent new members.’

This comes after Jones recently urged Joe Marler not to quit rugby and has scheduled a meeting with the prop once the lockdown is over.

As revealed by The Mail on Sunday, Marler is considering retiring after he received a 10-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones by the genitals.