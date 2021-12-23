Eddie Nketiah, an Arsenal star whose contract expires next month, could leave the club amid interest from West Ham and Brighton.

Despite Arsenal’s best efforts to keep EDDIE NKETIAH, he is reportedly on his way out.

After refusing to sign a new contract, the 22-year-old could leave the Emirates as soon as January.

According to the Mail, Premier League clubs West Ham United, Crystal Palace, and Brighton are keeping an eye on the situation.

Nketiah’s contract expires in the summer, so he’ll be free to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club next month.

Germany and France are rumored to be interested in him ahead of a possible move abroad.

As he tries to break into the senior England squad, the striker is desperate for more first-team action.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, has been trying to sign him to a new contract, but hasn’t ruled out a bargain sale when the transfer window opens in the new year.

“We’re putting in a lot of effort to do the best we can,” Arteta said.

You have no control over the contract’s expiration date.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Eddie and I have been talking for quite some time now.

We admire him and want to keep him.

“We’ll keep doing everything we can to keep him because he’s important to our project.”

Despite the fall from grace of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nketiah’s opportunities in North London have been limited.

Following a series of ‘disciplinary breaches,’ the veteran forward has been left out of the Arsenal squad and stripped of his captaincy.

Our live blogs will keep you up to date on all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and rumors.