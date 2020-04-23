Eddy Merckx, ‘half man, half machine’

On Book Day there is also room for sport. British writer William Fotheringham wanted to understand the best cyclist in history. In ‘Merckx, half man, half machine’ (Libros de Ruta editorial), he looks for the causes of the Belgian champion’s excessive ambition. There has been no more voracious athlete.

The author begins the portrait of that obsession with a defeat, that of the 1975 Tour against the Frenchman Bernard Thevenet. Merckx was rolling with a broken jaw, a splinter in his nostrils. I could barely eat anything solid. And to top it off, Thevenet was the leader within a week of arriving in Paris. The Belgian had already won everything (five times the Tour, five the Giro, the Vuelta, the World Cup, the classics …), but he did not stop harassing the French until the end. “Until I got to the Champs Elysees I couldn’t believe I was going to win the Tour,” Thevenet confessed. Merckx magnified his triumph. But why didn’t he give up if he knew it was almost impossible to win? For that ‘almost’. He never gave a run for loss. Merckx ran against everyone, including fate.

Now that he is a placid 74-year-old grandfather, he still doesn’t like being nicknamed ‘El Caníbal’. But the nickname suits him. In 1969, he chained a 54-day career without rest. “I’ve been fat on my ass for two months,” he joked.to. He competed up to 150 days per season. 25,000 kilometers of training, 50,000 in running and 128,000 in displacement. Cyclocross, track, route … I didn’t need to win so many stages; he just did it because he could, because he wanted to prove every day that he was the best.

Fotheringham writes that this obsession is a trace of childhood. They instilled in him a sense of duty and a work ethic. Merckx also always it carried a feeling of guilt for having defrauded his mother when he left school. I had to succeed in cycling as it was. He was terrified of failure. Then, already an idol, he wanted to stretch his body to infinity. He did not want any victory to be the last. Other. Other. Only in this way is it understood that in his best years, between 1969 and 1973, he added 250 victories in the 650 races he disputed. There are records like this that will never be matched. There will be no other Merckx.

He was born in a Flemish town devastated by World War II and by the hatred between neighbors that that carnage left. He grew up in Brussels, already in the French-speaking area. Hyperactive son of a strict father, “of those who prefer to drop a blow to a sermon», And from a loving, overprotective mother. As a child, while he was distributing shipments from his family’s grocery store, he started racing the tram. Without knowing the reason, he repeated: “I will be a cyclist.” In 1962, at a local amateur Criterium, the unknown Merckx ran away on the first lap and was never seen again. No one else came out in that photograph. There is not, nor will there be, anyone who approaches him.