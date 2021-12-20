Eden Hazard is expected to turn down a January move to Chelsea or Newcastle because his wife is expecting their fifth child, but he could leave in the summer.

Eden Hazard, a flop for Real Madrid, is reportedly set to turn down a January move because his wife is expecting their fifth child.

Chelsea, Newcastle, Lille, and Juventus, among others, will have to wait until the summer transfer window to make an offer.

Hazard has been plagued by injury since his £135 million move to Real Madrid in 2019, and has only managed five goals and nine assists in 56 appearances.

Los Blancos have run out of patience with the winger and want to sell him as soon as possible, according to Sport.

However, the Belgium international is unlikely to leave next month for personal reasons, as his wife Natacha Van Honacker is due soon and prefers to give birth in Madrid.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in re-signing the 30-year-old, who had a stellar career at Stamford Bridge, scoring 110 goals and assisting 92 times in 352 games across all competitions.

However, Blues owner Roman Abramovich is unwilling to pay more than £35 million for Hazard, who still believes he can become one of the best in the world if he returns to West London.

Real also wants Reece James in exchange for the struggling Belgian, who is having a fantastic season.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Hazard’s former club Lille, who sold him to Chelsea in 2012, as well as Juventus, West Ham and Everton, have expressed interest, while Newcastle must avoid Premier League relegation.

Nonetheless, against Cadiz on Sunday, the forward played 90 minutes for the first time this season, and manager Carlo Ancelotti expects him to stay for the second half of the season.

“Hazard took a while to get into the game,” Ancelotti said.

In the second half, he performed much better.

“He isn’t used to playing on the right wing, but he worked well with Karim [Benzema] inside.”

“In the second half of the season, he could be another weapon.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.