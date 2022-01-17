Eden Hazard ‘wants to LEAVE Real Madrid and could be sold for just £28 million,’ according to reports.

According to reports, EDEN HAZARD wishes to leave Real Madrid.

And it’s possible that this will pave the way for a stunning return to Chelsea.

The Belgian winger has had enough of his miserable time at the Bernabeu, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, as reported by Voetbalkrant.

Carlo Ancelotti’s plans do not include him, and he is ready to move on.

Real Madrid would be willing to sell the £416,000-a-week forward for just £28 million, according to reports, as they prepare to cut their losses.

Hazard, 31, has only appeared 59 times since joining Chelsea for £88 million in 2019, scoring five goals.

He has zero goals in 16 appearances for a total of 722 minutes of football this season.

In Sunday’s 2-0 Spanish Super Cup victory over Athletic Bilbao, he was an unused substitute.

In the midst of the celebrations, he cut a dejected figure, not even smiling as the team posed with the trophy.

Hazard, who has been plagued by injuries, may require surgery to correct his latest issue.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have blocked the treatment in order to ensure a transfer.

Hazard played for Chelsea for seven years, scoring 110 goals and ranking ninth on the club’s all-time scoring list.

In December, it was reported that he could return to West London at the end of the season after the birth of his fifth child.

Due to their interest in England right-back Reece James, Real may insist on including him in any deal.

If the Toon avoid relegation, mega-rich Newcastle could provide a lifeline for Hazard to resurrect his career.

Juventus and Lille, where Hazard made his name, have both been mentioned as potential destinations.

