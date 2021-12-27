Eden Hazard wants to play for Fenerbahce before retiring, according to a former Fenerbahce executive.

Eden Hazard, the Real Madrid playmaker, wants to play for Fenerbahce before retiring, according to a former Fenerbahce executive.

The Belgian talisman, who joined Real Madrid for £150 million from Chelsea in 2019, has told Cetinkaya that he wants to play for the Turkish Super Lig one day.

“Eden Hazard is an old friend of mine, I’ve known him since he was 15 or 16 years old and still played for Lille,” Cetinkaya said last year.

“He had incredible sympathy for Fenerbahce and gave me his word: ‘Hasan, one day I’ll play for Fenerbahce, but I just don’t know when that will be,” the former Fener supremo told Turkish sports news website Ajansspor.

Fenerbahce were interested in Hazard, 30, when he was younger, according to Cetinkaya, who is now vice president of Belgian club Waterloo.

Hazard was a target for Fenerbahce at the start of his career, he revealed.

“He was 16 when he played for Lille, and they had him, Gervinho, and Sow, but we could only get Sow to come to us,” he explained.

“And then Hazard went to another level; he was one of Europe’s greatest talents, and I wish he had, but time will tell if Eden Hazard will ever play for Fenerbahce.”

Hazard has promised Chelsea that he will return once his work at Real Madrid is completed, so he can expect a busy end to his career.

Hazard responded, “When I finish here, I’ll come back,” when told by Chelsea fan Frank Khalid that the West Londoners miss him.

After a series of frustrating injuries, the winger has had a nightmare time at the Bernabeu.