Ederson leads tributes for Pep Guardiola’s mother who died from coronavirus

Ederson has led the tributes for Pep Guardiola’s mother who died from coronavirus on Monday.

The Premier League champions confirmed the sad news that Dolors Sala Carrio had passed at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

In tribute, the Manchester City goalkeeper wrote on Instagram: ‘Thoughts to Pep and his family that has a lot of strength at that moment. We are with you.’

Kevin de Bruyne also showed support to his manager on social media, saying he and the club were ‘one team’.

‘Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time,’ he wrote on Twitter. ‘One team.’

Raheem Sterling said: ‘All my thoughts and my deepest condolences to Pep & his family.

‘Tragic news and a sad reminder for us all to stay home and protect our people.’

Benjamin Mendy added: ‘You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together.

‘My deepest condoleances to Pep and all the Guardiola family.’

Meanwhile, Man City owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak have contacted Guardiola to offer their condolences.

Rio Ferdinand and ex-Barcelona striker Gary Lineker were among the other stars to send their support to the Spaniard.

‘Really sorry to hear that Pep Guardiola’s mother has passed away. Thoughts are with him and his family. So sad,’ Lineker tweeted.

Ferdinand said: ‘Sending my love & condolences to Pep and his family!’

Tottenham and Brighton sent their condolences to Guardiola for his loss shortly after the news was announced.

‘Everyone at Spurs sends their deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time,’ Spurs tweeted.

Liverpool, Norwich and Arsenal also took to social media to offer their support to Guardiola and his family.