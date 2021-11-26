Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have been added to Barcelona’s 10-man January transfer wishlist, which also includes a Chelsea duo.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have been added to Barcelona’s 10-man January transfer wishlist, which also includes a Chelsea pair.

After a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season, the Catalan giants are looking to bolster their roster.

Cavani and Lingard, according to Mundo Deportivo, fit the bill as players who could be targeted by new manager Xavi when the transfer window opens in January.

Cavani has only appeared in five Premier League games for Man Utd this season.

Given Sergio Aguero’s health issues and Xavi’s apparent dislike for Luke de Jong as a realistic option to lead the line, he could see Barcelona as a club offering him a lot more playing time.

After returning from his sensational loan spell with West Ham, Lingard has been given even fewer opportunities than Cavani.

The England international has been linked with a return to West Ham, but Barca may believe they can take advantage of the situation.

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, both of Chelsea, are on Xavi’s transfer wish list.

Despite arriving for hefty transfer fees just over a year ago, both Blues stars have struggled to settle in the Premier League.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, like Lingard, is an England international who has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

New Tottenham signing Bryan Gil is another player attracting interest from Barcelona despite playing in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old Spaniard only moved to North London in the summer, but his lack of impact may prompt Barca to try to sign him on a loan with a purchase option.

Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig, Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg, Julian Alvarez of River Plate, and Arthur Cabral of Basel are all said to be on the Catalan side’s radar.

Barcelona is currently seventh in LaLiga after only five wins in their first 13 games.

For the first time in 20 seasons, they are also in grave danger of exiting the Champions League in the group stage.

Xavi’s side will need to beat Bayern Munich in Germany to qualify for the last 16 if Benfica win at home to Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday night.

