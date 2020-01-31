Edinson Cavani ‘has said goodbye to PSG team-mates’

Edinson Cavani is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid after reportedly bidding farewell to his team-mates at Paris Saint-Germian.

However the two clubs are still no nearer agreeing a price for the 32-year-old striker.

The Uruguayan international has only six months remaining on his deal at the Parc des Princes, but PSG are demanding £25million, according to AS.

Atletico have so far failed with a bid of £15m and PSG are in no rush to sell the former Napoli man.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo insisted on Tuesday that no agreement had been reached with the player, though Marca reported earlier this week that Cavani’s agent had flown to Madrid in order to finalise a deal.

Cavani has been tracked by Chelsea and Manchester United in the January window, and Frank Lampard admitted last week that he was a keen admirer.

‘He’s a great player; I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and his scoring record speaks for itself,’ said Lampard.

‘I’m not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we’ll see.

‘The idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not absolutely looking away from, because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that’s the case then that may help us.’

But Cavani has rebuffed a move to the Premier League with Atletico his likeliest destination having slipped down the pecking order in Paris.

He has missed 20 games this season through injury and often finds himself on the bench behind Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Atleti have been struggling for goals since the departure of Antoine Griezmann last summer and are keen to recruit the experienced Uruguayan.