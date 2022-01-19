Edinson Cavani has told Fred that he will not be leaving Manchester United for Corinthians this month.

In recent weeks, EDINSON CAVANI has been linked with a January exit from Manchester United, but those rumors have been put to rest thanks to Fred.

Cavani had been expected to wave goodbye to Manchester United fans during the 3-1 win over Burnley on December 30.

He has been linked with a move this month, with Corinthians reportedly being one of several clubs interested in his services.

And the rumors have caught Fred’s attention, who has questioned Cavani about the media reports.

“I joked with him the other day, saying I had heard something about Corinthians,” the midfielder said to ESPN Brazil.

“I used to play with him.”

He did nothing but laugh.

He stated that he still has a contract to complete.”

So Fred is to thank for assuaging Red Devils fans’ fears of losing Cavani in the winter window.

Even if he doesn’t leave this month, it’s been reported that the 34-year-old could be one of SEVENTEEN Manchester United players to leave in the summer as part of a mass exodus.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Cavani’s contract at Old Trafford will expire at the end of the season, despite signing a one-year extension last year.

However, Fred went on to praise Cavani and expressed his hope that the Uruguayan will be able to stay at the club for a longer period of time.

“He’s a great player, I enjoy playing with him,” Fred continued. “Everyone knows about Cavani’s quality, you know what a great player he is.”

“He’s a great striker who contributes a lot to our team.”

He does a lot for us, right?

Isn’t that a tough South American player?

“And he’s a guy I’d like to keep for a long time because he’s a great help to us.”

I’m hoping he’ll be able to stay here for a while.”

Cavani’s departure this month would surprise Fred, who wants him to ‘at least’ stay until the end of the season.

“I would be very surprised,” he concluded. “I believe he should stay with us at least until the end of the season, which is when his contract expires.”

For the time being, United fans can relax, but the hardworking Uruguayan forward could be on his way out at the end of the season.

Cavani has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, with the Catalan club preferring free transfers to expensive signings.

Cavani ‘wants’ to join the La Liga club when his United contract expires, according to reports, because he believes he still has two years left at the top level.

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.