Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer because the Uruguayan striker ‘prefers to move to LaLiga.’

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer, as the Uruguayan striker ‘prefers to move to LaLiga.’

EDINSON CAVANI, who is expected to leave Manchester United this summer, is eyeing a free transfer to La Liga.

The contract of the Uruguayan striker at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season.

He is not expected to sign a renewal to stay in the North-West, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Cavani, according to the report, would prefer to move to Spain.

He has had a successful career that has taken him to Uruguay, Italy, France, and England.

A chance to prove himself in LaLiga, on the other hand, appeals to the former Paris Saint-Germain striker.

He is thought to be earning around £250,000 per week at Old Trafford and would be looking for one last big contract, most likely with Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Atletico Madrid.

Cavani, who turns 35 tomorrow, was linked with a move to Boca Juniors last season.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

And Romano shot down any rumors that the 128-cap forward would join River Plate, their arch-rivals.

Cavani scored 17 goals in 39 appearances in his first season in England last season, but has only two goals in 15 appearances this season.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of the Red Devils, said it’s ‘obvious’ that his team will need to sign a striker, especially after SunSport reported Cristiano Ronaldo is also considering leaving the club.

The Portuguese legend, who has failed to score in six appearances in 2022, has admitted to friends that he is finally feeling his age.

“This is obvious,” Rangnick said when asked if United need a new center-forward.

“Edinson’s contract will expire in the summer, and the club requires the best centre-forward available.

“I believe that is something that everyone is aware of.”

Alexander Isak, Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, Harry Kane, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been linked with United.

Their top target is Haaland, but they’ll have to beat out Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.