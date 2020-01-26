Edinson Cavani is left OUT of PSG’s squad to face Lille as Man Utd, Chelsea and Atletico lock horns

Edinson Cavani has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their next match against Lille on Sunday.

The Uruguay international has been tracked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that because of the speculation surrounding the forward’s future he won’t be involved at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The German manager said: ‘It’s a little bit the same thing with Edi.

‘He has been training with us for the past few days, but the situation is not clear for him either.

‘And for that, he will not be available for tomorrow.’

Cavani has reportedly rejected the advances of United already, as he prepares to call time on his Ligue 1 career.

The veteran striker, 32, is set to see his contract in the French capital expire at the end of the season, and has handed in a transfer request in order to push through a move this month.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to bring firepower in for his struggling Premier League side during the January window, but looks set to be pipped to the post by Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

Cavani has snubbed a lucrative offer from United, according to Foot Mercato, and has his sights set on a switch to Madrid.

Spanish publication Marca add that Simeone has insisted his side bring in Cavani to solve their goal-scoring issues, but their £7.5m (€10m) valuation currently falls short of PSG’s demands.

Chelsea are also in the race, however, as Frank Lampard has identified the striker as an ideal short-term solution and the club have made a loan offer for Cavani, who is 33 next month.

The Blues are prepared to pick up Cavani’s wages — £360,000 a week — for the rest of the season and pay around £5m.