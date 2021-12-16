Edinson Cavani of Manchester United is set to spark a transfer war as Juventus joins Barcelona and Corinthians in the race.

Edinson Cavani, a striker for Manchester United, is set to spark a transfer war as Juventus joins Barcelona and Corinthians in the race.

EDINSON CAVANI is a man with a lot of choices.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to leave Old Trafford in search of regular first-team action.

According to reports in Italy, Juventus has joined a slew of other top clubs in the race to sign him.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is looking for someone to relieve the pressure on Paulo Dybala up front.

Cavani, 34, is being touted as the ideal partner for Argentina’s younger striker.

Dybala, who is 28 years old, is in the prime of his career, but the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United has left him with a huge burden at Allianz Stadium.

Next summer, Juve would join a long list of Cavani suitors.

Barcelona is also said to be keeping tabs on the Uruguayan, who is battling for minutes behind Ronaldo.

Xavi has a squad full of young academy talent, but he wants to add some experience.

He recently re-signed veteran Dani Alves and is reportedly considering a loan move for former teammate Alexis Sanchez.

South America has also become a viable option for those looking to leave the Premier League.

After a career in Europe that began at Palermo in 2007, Corinthians are set to offer the ex-PSG star a ticket back across the Atlantic.

