Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani wants to stay, Paul Pogba’s injury has been postponed, and Phil Jones thanks the fans for their support.

Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United, Paul Pogba’s injury has been postponed, and Phil Jones thanks the fans for their support

Cavani is expected to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season, but Pogba is expected to be out for another four to six weeks.

Paul Pogba’s return from injury has hit another snag, according to Ralf Rangnick, but Edinson Cavani has assured Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho that he will stay at Old Trafford until the summer.

Cavani had been told by the interim manager that he would not be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window, despite Barcelona reportedly showing interest in him.

The Uruguay international has now agreed to stay, which solves one problem for Rangnick, though Pogba’s situation is becoming more of a concern.

The World Cup winner from France is recovering from a thigh injury sustained while on international duty in November.

However, Rangnick’s predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, predicted that he would return before the end of the year.

“I was told a week ago that it would take another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said.

“I saw him this morning before the training session, but I’m not sure how long it will take right now.”

He hasn’t yet joined the team in training.

“As far as I know from the medical department, it’ll take another three to four weeks, and just because he’s fit for training doesn’t mean he’ll be match fit.”

“He’ll probably have to wait a few weeks before he’s ready to compete for the first team.”

Pogba’s return date would be pushed back to the end of next month at the earliest, as he wraps up what has been an unfulfilled time at Old Trafford by any reasonable estimate.

Rangnick can count on Cavani for Monday’s FA Cup third-round match against Aston Villa and beyond.

“I had a conversation with him yesterday; he came into my office and we talked for almost half an hour, and he said he will definitely stay and would like to stay until the end of the season,” Rangnick said.

“He did it on his own, not only because I told him he should or had to stay.”

