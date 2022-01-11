Edu meets with Jonathan David’s agent and sees Lille star as one of three transfer options for Vlahovic, according to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal technical director Edu met with Jonathan David’s agent because the club sees the Lille midfielder as a possible replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

During the ongoing January transfer window, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his eye on Fiorentina star Vlahovic.

The north Londoners are pushing ahead with a £60 million bid for the star striker, but due to close ties between sporting director Fabio Paratici and Vlahovic’s agent Davide Torchia, Tottenham could end up hijacking the deal.

Arsenal are preparing contingency plans in case they miss out on the Serbia international later this month, according to Football London.

As a result, they’ve settled on David, Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as three possible replacements.

At the end of December, Edu met with David’s agent, and the Lille hierarchy is said to be very impressed with the player.

Since joining the French champions in 2020, the striker has scored 29 goals and provided five assists in 75 appearances.

In 19 league games this season, the Canada international has scored 12 goals for Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side.

Last season, the 21-year-old scored 13 goals and added five assists in 48 games across all competitions, helping Lille to a title victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are looking for a new striker as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts are set to expire in the summer.

Arteta has also removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the squad after another disciplinary issue.

Vlahovic is Arsenal’s main target, but he appears to prefer a move to Juventus or Inter Milan in Serie A.

