Efes Anadolu vs. Anadolu Efes Anadolu Efes Anadol

Organizers have put the Round 19 game on hold after several Anadolu Efes players tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to coronavirus cases, a regular season match between Anadolu Efes and Bayern Munich in Europe’s top-tier Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball competition was postponed on Monday.

“Due to several members of our senior team testing positive for COVID-19, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 19 game between Anadolu Efes and FC Bayern Munich, originally scheduled to be played on Friday, January 7 has been suspended,” Anadolu Efes said on Twitter.

The Istanbul club went on to say that the game’s new date would be announced later by the organizers.

The other Round 19 games – ALBA Berlin vs.

Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Panathinaikos OPAP

Olympiacos – were also placed on hold due to the same reason.