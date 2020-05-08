EFL clubs ready to link player wages to attendances next season

Football League clubs are preparing contracts with players’ wages linked to attendances next season due to uncertainty about future income.

Sportsmail has learned that several clubs in Leagues One and Two have come up with a radical solution to the problem of missing gate receipts if crowds are prohibited by offering reduced salaries until fans are allowed to return.

The contracts are in addition to the introduction of salary caps, which following talks among club chief executives this week are likely to be set at £2.5million in League One and £1.25m in League Two.

Under the proposals players would receive a lower salary while games are held behind closed doors, gain an increase if grounds are re-opened with a limited capacity and a further rise if full attendances are permitted.

The deals would only be used for new signings, although existing players are facing the prospect of further pay-cuts when they return to action.

In another cost-cutting measure all agent fees would be paid at the end of players’ contracts, rather than when they sign deals.

Championship clubs are also seeking to introduce salary caps, although reaching an agreement is proving difficult.

A proposal for individual player wages to be capped at £7,000-a-week was rejected by some of the biggest clubs.

Talks are now focused on agreeing a salary cap for the squad, although the figure of £20m brought objections from several clubs.