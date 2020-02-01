EFL Cup Player ratings: Man City 0-1 Mancheseter United (3-2 agg) – Fred continues his renaissance

Manchester United earned a 1-0 victory against bitter rivals City on Wednesday night, but it will be Pep Guardiola’s side who line up for the Carabao Cup final.

Nemanja Matic’s strike was not enough for the Red Devils, with City progressing to face Aston Villa at Wembley after a 3-2 triumph on aggregate.

Sportsmail’s JACK GAUGHAN was at The Etihad to rate the performances of both sets of players.

Nothing he could do about the goal. Pep Guardiola appeared to be agitated at his distribution.

Completed the basics with no problem. Might have wanted to gallivant a little more than he did.

Not a lot to contend with, but did his job manfully in the main. The issues lay elsewhere.

Asked to play an unfamiliar central defensive berth role and that did occasionally show.

Struggled with the defensive side of the game while asked to perform in both midfield and defence.

Neat and tidy on the ball, picked locks in midfield but decision-making in the final third an issue.

Strong first half, particularly in the early exchanges, but fell away drastically thereafter.

Some sublime moments when slicing United open. Others around him didn’t match his energy.

Might look at his part in Nemanja Matic’s opener with regret, weakly heading Fred’s cross in his direction.

An off night where nothing came off for the winger, whose touch deserted him on occasion.

Aguero caused real problems early in the piece but faded given City could not break the visitors down.

Subs: David Silva (for Mahrez, 68) – 5.5, John Stones (for De Bruyne, 90), Gabriel Jesus (for Aguero, 90)

Subs not used: Ederson, Zinchenko, Foden, Garcia

Formation tweak worked and the manager was let down by wastefulness in the final third.

A string of fine early saves kept this goalless as United just about kept themselves afloat.

Held United’s defensive line even when faced with plenty of City runners.

Battled Aguero and organised United as a captain should. One major blemish went unpunished.

Seems to be relishing the left-sided centre half role when called upon. Improving his positional awareness.

The right back had the measure of Sterling for much of this and defended in typical stoic fashion.

The goalscorer held his own as City pushed for an opener but eventually sent off for persistent tactical fouling.

Another calm display, unhurried in possession and broke up play intelligently. Becoming more consistent.

Willing runner up and down the left flank all night and doubled up with Shaw when required.

Found it difficult to get into the game before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacrificed the youngster at half-time.

Led the line and was starved of service unless United tried to hit the hosts on the break.

An industrious performance, although guilty of gifting possession back to City at crucial moments.

Subs: Daniel James (for Greenwood, 46) – 6, Andreas Pereira (for Lingard, 65) – 6, Juan Mata (for Shaw, 79)

Subs not used: Romero, Bailly, Jones, Dalot

Has his methods in the bigger games and United ultimately played to their strengths.

Allowed the game to flow when it needed to and got the big calls correct.