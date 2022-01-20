Egypt has progressed to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt has qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pharaohs advance to the knockout stage thanks to a header from Mohamed Abdelmonem.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Egypt narrowly defeated Sudan in a Group D match on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs finished three points behind the group winners, Nigeria, with Mohamed Abdelmonem scoring the winning goal from a corner at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameron.

At Roumde Adjia Stadium in the Cameroonian city of Garoua, Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0. Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong scored the goals.

Nigeria is in first place in the group, having won all of their matches.

After three games, Egypt has six points and is in second place.

Cameroon, a five-time champion, will host the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship football tournament, which takes place every two years.

The group stage, which features 24 nations divided into six groups and concludes in January, will be followed by the individual stage.

From January 20 to February 20, the Round of 16 will be held.

23 to 26

The final will be held in February.

Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will host the match on June 6.