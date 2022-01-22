Egypt will face Senegal in the World Cup playoffs, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be involved.

In late March, two-legged African playoffs for Qatar 2022 will take place, with five teams qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegalese winger Sadio Mane will face off in the African playoffs for the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

On Saturday, the final round of the CAF qualifiers was drawn.

In this phase, ten national teams will compete for five tickets to Qatar 2022.

Egypt will face Egypt in the third round.

Senegal and Cameroon are pitted against each other.

Algeria, Ghana, and the United States of America are pitted against one another.

Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo are pitted against each other.

Morocco and Mali are pitted against each other.

Tunisia has a lot of matches.

The playoffs will be a two-legged affair, with each of the five winning teams securing a spot in this year’s World Cup.

The first leg will take place on March 24, followed by the return matches five days later.

The date for Qatar 2022 has been set for November.

From December 21 to December 31,

Number eighteen

It will be the first World Cup final to be held in the middle of the season, as previous finals have been held in May, June, or July.