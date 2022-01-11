Egypt’s never-before-seen ‘5-5-0 formation’ against Nigeria in the tournament opener perplexed Afcon viewers.

Egypt’s never-before-seen ‘5-5-0 formation’ in the tournament opener against Nigeria perplexed Afcon viewers.

FOOTBALL FANS were left perplexed after two broadcasters reported Egypt’s African Cup of Nations opener as a bizarre 5-5-0 formation.

The Pharaohs were defeated 1-0 by Nigeria at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Cameroon this afternoon to begin their AFCON campaign.

Everything was fine with the pre-match coverage until BeIN and Sky Sports showed the formation of the North African team.

The Egyptians were shown playing with two banks of five for their match against the Super Eagles, which was breathtaking.

When the formation was revealed, Twitter went into a frenzy.

‘Egypt playing a 5-5 formation?’ one fan wondered on Twitter.

“Interesting Egypt formation,” someone else commented.

“I beg did anyone see that Egypt formation?” said another.

“What the hell is that Egypt formation?” exclaimed one.

“Egypt formation Game Plan: kick to Salah up front, he’ll see what he can do!” someone else added.

As soon as the game began, it was clear that Egypt coach Carlos Quieroz had not chosen such an unusual formation.

The former Manchester United No. 2’s side entered their match against the Nigerians as one of the tournament favorites.

But, thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho screamer, their campaign got off to the worst possible start when they were defeated by Nigeria in their first match.

From the edge of the box, the Leicester forward produced a sublime piece of skill to control the ball and volley home.

Joe Aribo of the Rangers assisted Iheanacho with a headed assist.

And on the half-hour mark, the Nigerian No.14 took a touch on his thigh before slamming home the game’s lone goal.

LIVE STREAM: Nigeria vs Egypt – Live stream, updates, action, and reaction from the exciting AFCON opener.

