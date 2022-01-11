Trending
Infosurhoy

Egypt’s never-before-seen ‘5-5-0 formation’ against Nigeria in the tournament opener perplexed Afcon viewers.

0
By on Sports

Egypt’s never-before-seen ‘5-5-0 formation’ in the tournament opener against Nigeria perplexed Afcon viewers.

Football fans were perplexed after two broadcasters reported Egypt’s African Cup of Nations opener as a bizarre 5-5-0 formation.

At the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Cameroon, the Pharaohs began their AFCON campaign against Nigeria this afternoon.

The pre-match coverage was fine until BeIN and Sky Sports showed the formation of the North African team.

Surprisingly, the broadcasters showed Egypt playing with two five-man banks in their match against the Super Eagles.

After seeing the formation, Twitter went into a frenzy.

‘Egypt in a 5-5 formation?’ one fan wondered on Twitter.

“Interesting Egypt formation,” another said.

“Did anyone see that Egypt formation?” said another.

“What the hell is that Egypt formation?” exclaimed one.

MORE SUBSCRIBERS

Comments are closed.