Egypt’s never-before-seen ‘5-5-0 formation’ against Nigeria in the tournament opener perplexed Afcon viewers.

Football fans were perplexed after two broadcasters reported Egypt’s African Cup of Nations opener as a bizarre 5-5-0 formation.
At the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Cameroon, the Pharaohs began their AFCON campaign against Nigeria this afternoon.
The pre-match coverage was fine until BeIN and Sky Sports showed the formation of the North African team.
Surprisingly, the broadcasters showed Egypt playing with two five-man banks in their match against the Super Eagles.
After seeing the formation, Twitter went into a frenzy.
‘Egypt in a 5-5 formation?’ one fan wondered on Twitter.
“Interesting Egypt formation,” another said.
“Did anyone see that Egypt formation?” said another.
“What the hell is that Egypt formation?” exclaimed one.
