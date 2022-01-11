Egypt’s never-before-seen ‘5-5-0 formation’ against Nigeria in the tournament opener perplexed Afcon viewers.

Egypt’s never-before-seen ‘5-5-0 formation’ in the tournament opener against Nigeria perplexed Afcon viewers.

Football fans were perplexed after two broadcasters reported Egypt’s African Cup of Nations opener as a bizarre 5-5-0 formation.

At the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Cameroon, the Pharaohs began their AFCON campaign against Nigeria this afternoon.

The pre-match coverage was fine until BeIN and Sky Sports showed the formation of the North African team.

Surprisingly, the broadcasters showed Egypt playing with two five-man banks in their match against the Super Eagles.

After seeing the formation, Twitter went into a frenzy.

‘Egypt in a 5-5 formation?’ one fan wondered on Twitter.

“Interesting Egypt formation,” another said.

“Did anyone see that Egypt formation?” said another.

“What the hell is that Egypt formation?” exclaimed one.

