Eidevall admits that coaching during Covid was difficult, but he is looking forward to working with new Arsenal signing Rafaelle.

Eidevall admits that coaching during Covid has been stressful, but he is looking forward to working with new Arsenal signing Rafaelle.

JONAS EIDEVALL says coaching during the Covid-19 pandemic was one of his most’stressful’ jobs.

Coronavirus outbreaks have disrupted fixtures across the sport, and the Arsenal manager has seen two games involving his team called off in the space of a month.

Eidevall, whose team is currently in first place in the WSL, was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Conti Cup quarterfinal match against Manchester United at Meadow Park.

Due to Covid issues, his players’ matches against Brighton and Reading on December 20 and January 16 were canceled.

“Being a coach during Covid has definitely been the most stressful thing for me personally,” the Arsenal manager said.

“With the human connection and having to think about the distancing and doing the meetings digitally instead of in person, it makes it so much harder.”

“I think that’s an understandable feeling for a lot of coaches, but we have to remember that it’s the same for everyone, so it’s not an excuse for not getting results.”

Arsenal had a busy January transfer window, despite the fact that they have yet to win a game this season.

In the last five days, the club has welcomed three new members.

Laura Wienrother, a former Hoffenheim defender, was unveiled as a Gunner on Monday, three days after the club announced the signing of striker Stina Blackstenius.

Rafaelle Souza, 30, is the first Brazilian to join the team, with the league leaders announcing his signing earlier today.

After her contract with Changchun Zhuoyue in China expired, the 33-cap Brazilian joined the WSL leaders.

Gabriel Martinelli, a compatriot and Gunners Prem ace, welcomed her with a welcome message on Twitter.

“I’m very excited to work with her,” Eidevall said of Rafaelle’s fit into Arsenal’s defense.

“Finding a left-footed central defender was a major coup for us.”

“It helps a lot with angles, especially when teams press you higher.”

“It also helps that the (Brazilian) women’s national team is coached by Swedish women.”

“They’re also practicing defensive positional principles that are very similar to those we use at Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s league cup match against Manchester United could see Blackstenius and Weinrother make their debuts.

Following their injury layoffs, Leah Williamson and Tobin Heath could make their comebacks.

Marc Skinner hopes his Manchester United side can maintain their recent form, which has included 5-0 victories over Aston Villa and Birmingham…

