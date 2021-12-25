Eight Minnesota Timberwolves players are undergoing coronavirus testing.

8 Minnesota Timberwolves players are undergoing coronavirus testing.

According to NBA insider Wojnarowski, D’Angelo Russell is the latest player to enter COVID-19 protocols.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been shaken by the coronavirus outbreak, with D’Angelo Russell becoming the team’s eighth player to enter coronavirus protocols on Saturday.

“Covid protocols have been entered by Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell, sources tell ESPN. He’s the eighth player to enter for Minnesota, joining Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Patrick Beverley,” NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

Karl-Anthony Towns, according to the Timberwolves, was the seventh player to enter the NBA’s health protocols on Thursday.

Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, and McKinley Wright IV were among the players who participated in the protocols.

Russell, 25, has a season average of 18.7 points, 6.7 assists, and four rebounds.

He’s played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors in the past.

Russell was named to the 2019 NBA All-Star team.