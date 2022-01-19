From Federer taking on Agassi in tennis to Anthony Joshua sparring, eight stunts took place on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab.

From Federer taking on Agassi in tennis to Anthony Joshua sparring, there were eight stunts on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab.

Since its opening in 1999, the five-star Burj Al Arab in Dubai has been a landmark in the UAE, attracting the rich and famous.

With a height of 1,053 feet, it is one of the world’s tallest hotels and is home to a helipad that has become synonymous with sporting events.

On February 20, Floyd Mayweather will fight YouTuber Money Kicks on the building’s helipad, which promises to be an incredible setting with views of the stunning white sand Jumeira Beach below.

It will not be the first or last time a stunt is staged on the roof of the Burj Al Arab.

The phrase “new balls, please” is likely to have never been used more frequently.

In 2005, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played an exhibition tennis match on the helipad, and you can bet they dropped a few balls.

Agassi told ATPWorldTour.com afterward, “This was an absolutely incredible experience.”

“When you first get over how high you are and start playing, it’s an absolute joy and a fantastic time.”

“I didn’t mind the height as long as I wasn’t required to bungee jump off the side.”

After winning the Formula One championship and the driver’s championship in 2013, the 750bhp Infiniti Red Bull Racing car was taken for a spin on the helipad.

At the wheel, Coulthard, a Scottish legend, was spinning donuts, burning rubber, and putting on a show.

“That was a lot of fun.”

“When Red Bull suggested it to me, I thought, ‘Why not?'” explained Coulthard.

“I like being a part of anything that pushes the boundaries, and Red Bull is exactly that.”

I’m excited to be a part of this, as I believe it will result in fantastic, iconic shots in an incredible city.”

Anthony Joshua sparred in a cold, dark gym in North London in 2017, but he improved his game.

For the launch of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, he filmed a video with Sebastian Eubank doing some pad work on the iconic helipad to encourage locals to exercise.

AJ enjoys training in the United Arab Emirates and recently spent the Christmas holidays in camp with Lawrence Okolie.

In 2004, Tiger Woods was reportedly paid $1 million (£735,000) to hit golf balls off a helipad before competing in the Desert Classic.

His effortless swing saw a number of balls fly into the ocean as video cameras captured the moment.

The American returned to the tee in 2017 and once again displayed his impressive driving range.

In 2011, a makeshift bunker was erected…

