Eileen Gu, a Victoria Secret model, wins gold in the Winter Olympics while British schoolgirl Kirsty Muir finishes fifth.

Eileen Gu, a Victoria Secret model, wins gold in the Winter Olympics while Kirsty Muir, a British schoolgirl, places fifth.

SKIING SUPERSTAR Eileen Gu won the women’s Big Air Olympic title in front of Thomas Bach and Peng Shuai.

By claiming the freestyle skiing title at Beijing’s old Shuogang steelworks, the American-born Victoria’s Secret fashion model etched her name into Chinese folklore.

The 18-year-old went straight to the top of the leaderboard with an overall score of 188.25 after scoring 94.50 on her third and final run – the first time she had nailed a four-and-a-half-rotation trick.

Tess Ledeux, a French flyer, failed to nail an efficient final run, allowing the home favorite to win the first of likely three gold medals in her Olympic debut.

The ‘Snow Princess,’ who has 1.3 million Weibo fans, will compete in slopestyle and halfpipe once more, potentially cementing her status as the Games’ star.

Even though she was in third place after the first run of 12 women, Aberdeen’s Kirtsy Muir, 17, finished fifth with a total tally of 169.

“I’m so happy right now honestly, the level was insane,” Muir told the BBC following the event.

“Being a part of it feels incredible.”

I couldn’t have asked for a better day of skiing today, and I’m so proud of all of the girls.

“I’ll have to do some catching up on my studying.”

I’m concentrating on my next event before returning to school.”

Since Gu, who was born and raised in California, made a rumoured (dollar)1 million switch to China, this has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the Games.

Gu is a US citizen, but she made her decision with the help of her Chinese mother Yan, a fiery “Tiger mum,” and her American father, who remains in the background.

Gu, who speaks Mandarin and visited China frequently as a child, claims she switched nationalities to “inspire millions of young people where my mother was born” and to help promote the sport she loves.

Gu will be inundated with TV and commercial opportunities once the Covid-hit Games are over, as someone who “loves the sound of camera shutters” and has appeared on the cover pages of Chinese versions of Vogue, Harper’s, and Elle magazines.

Of course, cynics will point to the potential financial gains she will make now in the world’s largest emerging snow market – and trolls on Twitter have already begun calling her a traitor to the American cause.

