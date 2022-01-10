Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Dortmund 3: Jude Bellingham scores in an incredible second-half comeback from a 2-0 deficit.

Borussia Dortmund won a thrilling comeback against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to JUDE BELLINGHAM’s goal.

A slew of Premier League bigwigs are keeping tabs on the England midfielder as they eye a move.

And on Saturday, the 18-year-old bolstered his credentials by scoring in the Bundesliga club’s thrilling comeback.

After a quickfire double by Rafael Borre, Dortmund found themselves 2-0 down at halftime.

They maintained their lead until the final 20 minutes, when the real action began.

Thorgan Hazard pulled one back, but Bellingham equalized late on.

He scored with a header just seconds before Mahmoud Dahoud scored the game-winner in the final seconds.

Dortmund was able to close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich as a result of this result.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

On Friday, the table-toppers were defeated at home by Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bellingham’s team is now only six points behind Bayern.

That was the former Birmingham City striker’s fourth Bundesliga goal.

Bellingham is thought to be worth £90 million, with Liverpool one of the clubs interested in signing him.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, has singled out the talented teen as the player Jurgen Klopp’s team should sign to bolster their squad.

In a Twitter Qandamp;A, the legendary centre-back was asked who he would like Liverpool to sign in January.

“Jude Bellingham andamp; the summer window is fine for me!” he replied.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.