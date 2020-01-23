Elder statesman Stuart Broad drawing energy from England’s bright young things in South Africa

Stuart Broad was holding court in the England team room; the same one in which he would lead the bowlers’ meeting later that day; the same one he recalls from 2016, when he then went out and took 6-17 at The Wanderers, including a five wicket spell for a single run in 36 balls.

It is very different now. Broad was one of the most experienced players in the team even then – only Alastair Cook, Nick Compton and Jimmy Anderson were older – but now, with Anderson missing, he is very much the elder statesman.

It is an increasingly vulnerable place to be, particularly with so much enthusiasm for a young side gunning for its third straight Test win, amid the suggestion Joe Root has emerged as a better captain now he has a more malleable group to control.

There are echoes of Gareth Southgate’s regime, out here: a manager placing his faith in youth as a means of calling time on an old regime.

The fazing out of Wayne Rooney, the refusal to entertain recalling Jamie Vardy – it was clear from that started that Southgate favoured the eagerness, the newness of youth. He didn’t want jaded old faces who saw their presence as akin to a favour.

Broad would certainly not fit into that category but, with long-time partner Anderson, he undoubtedly represents a strong alliance.

It was noticeable in Port Elizabeth that at times Root would run to Broad and issue instructions when perhaps in the past those conversations would have already taken place between Broad and Anderson, who would then have relayed their wishes to the captain.

It is complex. Root would not wish to be without Broad and Anderson when conditions suit. Yet what captain does not want to call the shots?

Root admitted on Thursday that Broad, indeed all senior fast bowlers, could be grumpy. He had decided to find it charming.

So these are interesting times for Broad, who may also not tour Sri Lanka where spin is king and England visit later in the year. It would make him close to 34 when he next played for England, in the summer.

Yet he didn’t speak like a man who fears his career is coming to an end. He sees Anderson, still vital at 37, he sees young players looking to him; he sees a path ahead.

‘Oh, it gives you so much energy, it really does,’ Broad said. ‘You walk into the changing room every day with these young players and it spurs you on – then if you spend a bit of time with them, they’re incredibly mature.

‘Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Dom Bess – incredibly mature kids and they absorb information very quickly. I feel like I can share a lot of experience within the group and the young players really listen to that sort of thing.

‘You forget how much you can learn at 21 or 22, subtle changes that make a difference.

‘There’s this myth that all youngsters want to do is play T20 – but as a Test-playing, Test-loving 33-year old, what pleases me is that anyone who comes into our environment would know it couldn’t be further from the truth.

‘You’ve got guys hungry and desperate to develop as Test cricketers; they all want long, successful, Ashes-winning Test careers.

‘And that’s a great sign for English cricket because the desire is to make this team the best in the world, and with the talent around, who knows?

‘Having watched Ollie Pope operate, he has to be one of the best young prospects England have ever seen. If we can be patient, let him settle, learn his trade down at six, he can deliver anything for England.

‘If we can win this series, it would be an amazing achievement because we’ve also seen young players come through. When I leave next week, I’ll look back on this trip and think: English cricket is in really good hands.

‘But Jimmy’s also an inspiration for me because of how he’s gone about his business. He’s become a better bowler, so I look at him and think: why not me, too?

‘His experience came together, all his know-how and he’s been able to deliver consistently. I feel like my consistency over the past 12 months has also improved because of the young guys’ energy and excitement and enthusiasm for training and playing.

‘I remember Jimmy here at may age, 33, and a lot of guys were giving him some stick. AB De Villiers said he’d lost his pace, he was done. Then AB got three noughts in a row and we moved on.’

Just as Southgate benefitted from a comparatively benign schedule at the 2018 World Cup – viewed cynically, England beat every team it would be hoped they would beat, and lost to the two good teams they played – so Root’s team here have taken advantage of a poor showing from South Africa in back to back tests.

Certainly the batting performance in Port Elizabeth was dismal and the loss of the fastest bowler Kagiso Rabada is a huge blow.

On a fast Johannesburg wicket it gives England the advantage, providing Mark Wood and Jofra Archer remain fit. Broad is still expected to take the new ball, though; just not forever.

‘It’s a different kind of role now,’ he added. ‘You start to care a little bit less about your own performance and start to care more about other people’s. That sounds really cheesy, but it’s true.’

As he says, English cricket would appear to be in very good hands.