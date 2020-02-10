Elegance & beauty: World-leading gymnasts open Olympic season in Moscow (PHOTOS)

With just six months to go before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, rhythmic gymnasts have presented their newly-created programs at the season-opening Grand Prix event in Moscow.

Top-class gymnasts, including reigning world and European champions the Averina twins, showed their breathtaking routines in front of a packed crowd at Viner-Usmanova’s gymnastics center.

READ MORE: Breaking the barriers: Simone Biles attempts INSANE vault previously only done by men (VIDEO)

Mesmerizing performances where ballet artistry is combined with mind-blowing gymnastics skills left the grateful Moscow crowd in thrall to the gymnasts.

Pencil straight lines, elegant pirouettes and incredible flexibility displayed by the gymnasts converted the tournament into a true spectacle rather than just a sports competition.

Russian star Dina Averina confirmed her status as team leader by taking a solid lead at the Grand Prix, posting the highest sum of 47.650 points after the first day.

Her sister, Arina Averina, and Ekaterina Selezneva are in current second and third places respectively, around two points behind the leader.

The competition will continue on Saturday with the Russian competitors set to continue their fight for the all-around title.

Russian gymnasts have dominated rhythmic gymnastics events for almost 19 years, with Yulia Barsukova setting the winning path at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney where she won the all-around gold.

Since then Russian gymnasts have dominated on the international stage, winning practically all major competitions, including at the Olympic Games and World Championships.