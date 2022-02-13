‘Embarrassing,’ Owen says of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who the ex-Old Trafford ace describes as ‘petrified.’

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has described Harry Maguire’s lack of pace as “embarrassing.”

After being tormented by Southampton’s Armando Broja the day before, the Red Devils captain had another trying afternoon.

Che Adams also left the £80 million centre-back in no-man’s land as the Saints drew 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Now, Owen has expressed his concern for England defender Maguire, who used to give defenders nightmares with his lightning pace in his prime.

“I did fear for him and that was quite embarrassing,” he told Premier League Productions.

“At the best of times, he has no pace, but he was outwitted there (by Broja).”

“Then you think to yourself, ‘Don’t try to make up for your mistake; he got away with it, and I don’t think it was a penalty.'”

“But you’re afraid when he’s running towards him because you think you’re going to do something stupid, but he gets away with it.”

“His lack of pace is a real problem,” Owen added.

We’ve already said it, and we’ll say it again.

“He could have squeezed up to the goal, but he’s terrified of the space behind him.”

Maguire was one of England’s best performers at Euro 2020, but his form at United has been questioned this season.

He was also heavily chastised for his defending in the midweek draw at Burnley, where he allowed Wout Weghorst to turn and set up Jay Rodriguez for the equaliser.

