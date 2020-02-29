Embarrassment in the Bundesliga and exemplary reaction of Bayern Munich

The game that faced TSG Hoffenheim with FC Bayern on Saturday, corresponding to the 24th round of the Bundesliga, has been interrupted for almost 20 minutes due to insults and banners against tycoon Dietmar Hopp, majority shareholder of the local team, for part of the fans of the Munich club.

About to reach the 78th minute of the match, and with 0-6 on the scoreboard, referee Christian Dingert suspended the game after Bayern’s most radical supporters had relentlessly insulted Hopp and his leadership at the head of the Hoffenheim.

Bayern footballers, both incumbent and substitute, have approached that sector of the stands alongside the exporter and current manager Oliver Kahn. With the support of the president, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, they have all tried to calm the controversial chants and have affected the attitude of their fans.

The rags try to "Son of …!" Hopp and Hansi Flick, coach of Bayern who does not understand the attitude by plotting the marker eloquently

After more than a quarter of an hour, with both teams in the locker room tunnel and elucidating what to do with the referees, the players jumped back to the PreZero Arena lawn to use up the time that was missing simply by passing the ball and jointly staging their protest between applause from the rest of the stadium.

This incident happened a few days after the president of the German Football Federation (DFB), Fritz Keller, strongly condemned the display of another banner with a shotgun peephole in the Borussia Mönchengladbach stadium and had the image of the face from Dietmar Hopp.

What has never been seen: Hoffenheim and Bayern decide to play the remaining 15 minutes … but passing the ball between them as a complaint about what happened.

