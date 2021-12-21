Embiid scores 41 points as the Sixers defeat the Celtics 108-103.

Embiid scores 41 points to lead the Sixers to a 108-103 victory over the Celtics.

Embiid, Harris, and Curry all contribute more than 25 points to Philadelphia’s victory.

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 108-103 in the NBA.

At TD Garden in Boston, Joel Embiid led the Sixers to victory with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while teammates Seth Curry and Tobias Harris added 26 and 25 points, respectively.

The Celtics were unable to win despite Jaylen Brown’s 30-point performance.

In the Eastern Conference standings, the Philadelphia 76ers are sixth with 16 wins and 15 losses, while the Boston Celtics are ninth with 15 wins and 16 losses.

Curry scores 30 points to lead the Warriors to their 25th victory of the season.

In an NBA round 31 game, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 113-98.

Following his break of Ray Allen’s three-point NBA record last week, Stephen Curry scored 30 points in his first game.

In the first quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, fans gave Curry a standing ovation and he waved to acknowledge the love.

With 25 wins and 6 losses, Golden State is second in the Western Conference, while Sacramento is 11th with 13 wins and 19 losses.

the following are the outcomes:

118-133 in favor of the Rockets.

Thunder defeats Grizzlies 102-99.

102-112 Hornets-Jazz

Spurs 116-92 Clippers