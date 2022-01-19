Emerson Palmieri, a Chelsea flop, ‘wants to return to the club and finish his loan with Lyon,’ according to reports.

Emerson Palmieri, a Chelsea flop, ‘wants to return to the club and end his loan with Lyon.’

EMERSON PALMIERI is rumored to want to return to Chelsea after his loan with Lyon expires.

Last summer, the star moved to France on a season-long loan, but if the French club caves in to the demands, he could return to Stamford Bridge.

Due to his defensive crisis, Thomas Tuchel has requested that the Blues terminate their agreement with Lyon.

After Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season, the West London club was forced to look for a replacement to cover Marcos Alonso.

Lyon, on the other hand, is said to have rejected Chelsea’s first attempt to re-sign their defender.

The Premier League club is attempting to sweeten the deal by offering to reimburse Lyon for the star’s services and to end the contract early.

Palmieri, according to Mercato, has informed the Ligue 1 club that he wishes to leave and return to his parent club to assist them.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018 and has since helped them win the Champions League and Europa League.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

However, the Italian international has struggled for regular playing time with the Blues in the Premier League, making only 33 appearances.

Tuchel allowed him to leave at the start of the season due to his frustrations.

Palmieri has made an impression in France and has been a regular this season, but his time in Ligue 1 may be drawing to a close.

If Lyon agrees to the loan recall of the left-back, Chelsea is willing to pay compensation.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.