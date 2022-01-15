Emi Martinez lets the ball spill through his legs from a Bruno Fernandes shot, handing Man Utd a goal in a huge Villa blunder.

Emi Martinez lets the ball spill through his legs from Bruno Fernandes’ shot, handing Man Utd a goal in a huge Villa gaffe.

Manchester United took the lead in their Premier League match against ASTON VILLA after keeper Emi Martinez made a HORROR mistake.

The Argentine goalkeeper was caught off guard by the Red Devils’ quick free-kick, which was played short to Bruno Fernandes, who chose to take the shot from a distance.

It appeared to be heading straight for Martinez’s throat, but as he tries to collect himself, he ends up embarrassingly spilling the ball into his own goal.

The goalkeeper rose quickly and attempted to convince the referee that Edinson Cavani had blocked his line of vision.

But because the Uruguayan was already onside, the VAR had no reason to investigate the goal.

Martinez’s blunder came after he enraged Manchester United fans in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford when he celebrated Fernandes’ penalty miss in the final moments of Villa’s 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, at Villa Park, Fernandes’ five-minute goal gave United a much-needed lead as they looked to make it two wins in five days against Steven Gerrard’s side.

On Monday night, Ralf Rangnick’s side defeated Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round.

Villa had two goals disallowed, so United rode their luck for much of the game.

However, they were able to hold on in the fourth round thanks to Scott McTominay’s first-half header.

Rangnick’s team, on the other hand, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Wolves in the Premier League.

United began the game at Villa Park in seventh place, six points behind the top four.

Rangnick also made some bold selections, leaving out both Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

