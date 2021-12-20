Emily Mayfield, Baker Mayfield’s wife, has a message for Browns fans.

Emily Mayfield issued a statement to the Dawg Pound following the announcement that Baker would be out for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

“Super frustrating,” she tweeted, “since [Baker] feels 110 [percent].”

“He tried everything in his power to get that negative test… but we can only control what we can control.”

This isn’t one of them.”

Mayfield added, “You better believe we’ll be cheering LOUDLY from our couch.”

“Our guys can do it!!” he says.

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Has Message For Browns Fans

