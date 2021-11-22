Emily Mayfield, Baker Mayfield’s wife, responds to the Instagram saga.

Emily Mayfield, Baker Mayfield’s wife, received backlash on social media on Sunday for a post she shared on her Instagram Story.

The Browns defeated the Lions on Sunday, despite Mayfield’s poor performance at quarterback.

He had a difficult game and was booed by the crowd at one point.

Mayfield is said to have bolted from the field without celebrating the victory and then refused to speak with the media.

Emily Mayfield posted a scathing critique of the rest of the team on her Instagram Story late Sunday night.

Emily Mayfield has since responded to the backlash on Twitter.

“I like the guys on this team as well.”

I hold each of them in high regard.

Make a story out of anything; I’ll never judge you for it.

They put it out there every week, many of them have injuries that no one knows about, and they’re all tough as nails!” she wrote.

Sunday afternoon, the Browns defeated the Lions 13-10.

With the win, Cleveland improved to 6-5 on the season, while Detroit fell to 0-9-1.

The Browns will take the field against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

The game will begin at 8:20 p.m.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

