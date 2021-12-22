Emma Hayes strengthens Chelsea’s defensive ranks as they chase the WSL title, while Abdullina joins the club as the club’s newest signing.

CHELSEA have added Russia’s Alsu Abdullina to their defensive ranks.

Following a one-season stint with Russian Super Cup winners Lokomotiv Moscow, the left-back, 20, joins the Blues on a two-year deal.

The defender’s contract will run until June 2024, and he already has 30 senior international caps.

In the New Year, the player is expected to join the WSL giants.

Alsu said of her move to Kingsmeadow, “This is a big change in my life, a new challenge.”

“I’m honored to be a member of this team, which boasts so many talented individuals.”

“In London, I want to continue to grow as a player and make progress.”

‘My goal is to assist the team in winning as many trophies as possible.’

I’m overjoyed to be joining Chelsea.”

Alsu is believed to be the first woman from Russia to play in England’s top flight.

In 2017, she made her senior debut for Chertanovo, before joining Lokomotiv in 2020, where she scored six goals in 36 appearances.

At the age of 14, the full-back joined Chernatovo’s academy before making her first-team debut three years later.

In Russia’s Women’s Football Championship, the starlet helped the club win a bronze medal.

Alsu made her senior international debut for her country in 2017, and she is capable of playing in other left-sided positions.

She has scored three goals for Russia in qualifying matches for the 2022 Euros and the 2023 World Cup since then.

“Alsu is a very good young player who has accumulated a lot of club and national appearances for her age, including winning the league a number of times with Lokomotiv,” Blues manager Emma Hayes said of her newest addition.

“Alsu is a versatile player who can play any position on the left side of the field, giving the squad more depth.”

“We’re excited to see how she progresses in our environment over the next few years.”

Alsu was instrumental in Lokomotiv’s Super Cup victory earlier this year.

And, following Chelsea’s swoop for Dutch starlet Aniek Nouwen in May, the starlet has become the second defensive player to join the club this year.

