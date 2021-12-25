Emma Raducanu, 19, is set to become the youngest woman to receive an MBE when she wins the US Open in 2021.

Emma Raducanu, 19, is set to become the youngest MBE recipient in history as the winner of the US Open in 2021.

In the New Year’s Honours list, she’ll be joining other sporting legends with an MBE.

Raducanu won the US Open final in September of this year, just months after finishing her A-levels.

Raducanu was also named BBC Sports Personality of the Year last week.

Following their outstanding Euro 2020 campaign, Gareth Southgate’s England football heroes are among those to receive the coveted title.

This year, the team stormed into the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, but were defeated by Italy in heartbreaking penalty shootouts.

“In a year marred by Covid, these sporting heroes gave us a reason to be cheerful,” a Whitehall insider told The Mirror, which broke the story.

“It’s only right that they be rewarded for their extraordinary achievements.”

Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty are also expected to be in the running for the award.

Sir Patrick, who was knighted in 2019 for services to open clinical science, and Professor Whitty are being honored for their contributions during the pandemic.

Mel B is set to be awarded an MBE for her work with domestic violence victims.

The Spice Girl has spoken out about her own domestic violence experience and lobbied the government to improve support for victims.

She also played a domestic violence victim in the music video Love Should Not Hurt.

“Mel has spoken about her own problems and used that to help others,” the source said.

She is completely deserving of the honor.”

Kate Garraway, the host of Good Morning Britain, is also expected to receive an MBE or CBE in recognition of her 32 years in broadcasting.