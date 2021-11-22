Emma Raducanu, a British tennis sensation, is taking her first vacation in seven years and is speeding around the water on a jet ski.

Watch British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu speed around the water on a jet ski for the first time in seven years.

Following a remarkable 2021 season, TENNIS star Emma Raducanu is enjoying her first vacation in SEVEN years.

The 19-year-old’s incredible year culminated in her winning the US Open and climbing to No. 19 in the world rankings.

Raducanu made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon in her Grand Slam debut this summer.

As a result, she became the youngest British woman to reach the Open Era’s last-16.

After wowing at Flushing Meadows in September, she made history by becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation, as evidenced by a video she posted of herself on a jet ski.

Raducanu can be seen whizzing around on the sea in the video she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

“It’s meee!! Came a novice but am leaving addicted,” she captioned the picture.

Raducanu revealed earlier this month that she hadn’t taken a vacation since 2014.

“It’s almost my birthday, and the season is coming to a close,” she said.

“It’s been seven years since I’ve taken a vacation.”

So having the opportunity to go somewhere will be nice.

“The last time I went was with my parents for a long weekend in Switzerland.

I’m hoping to make it a little longer.”

“To be honest,” Raducanu said, “I’ll want to turn everything off.”

For the second half of this year, I’ve spent a lot of time watching and being around tennis.

“I’ll turn off, and when preseason starts, I’ll be super hungry and motivated to do better.”

After breaking into the top 20 in 2022, Andy Roddick, a retired American star, has challenged Raducanu to be consistent in 2022.

“What she did at the US Open was incredible,” he told Tennis Channel, “but it was largely without the expectation of ‘hey, if you win this final, it’ll be bad for you.”

“It was all gravy for Emma Raducanu from the third round on, take nothing away from her, but there’s a different type of pressure set now.”

“If I’m on her team, the next benchmark for me would be those consistent weeks where she wins three or four matches every week.”

“Let’s dial in this consistency so that our baseline is top 20 in the world and our upper echelon is what you did at the US Open, which we all saw and were blown away by.”

